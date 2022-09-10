OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle.

What You Need To Know Black Restaurant Week aims to celebrate African American, African and Caribbean influences in the culinary industry



According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, 1.1 million minority-owned businesses faced greater disparities in getting business funding



There are opportunities for restaurants to get grants from the government

“In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to even start their own vision and dream,” said Derek Robinson, co-founder of Black Restaurant Week.

That’s why they’ve worked hard to create awareness and to market Black Restaurant Week, while encouraging people to support restaurants. In doing so, Robinson said they’re finding people taking field trips to particular restaurants and food trucks. The hope is that restaurants can gain more capital to create their businesses and even expand them.

This is why Black Restaurant Week is not just about a week. They’re also helping restaurants with their marketing, standard operating procedures and HR and merchandising. Ultimately, it’s about creating continued support of minority-owned restaurants in communities all year round.