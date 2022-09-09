SHOREWOOD, Wis. — As the United Kingdom continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, those at the Three Lions Pub in Shorewood, Wis. are also taking the time to reflect on her life.

Ron Vandeboom, who frequents the British pub, said coming to Three Lions Pub has helped him grasp Her Majesty’s cultural impact.

“She was anything and everything about England. It’s sad, and like everybody said, yeah she was getting older. We know it would come and so forth, but it’s still sad,” said Vandeboom.

Vandeboom said he also believes the late queen accomplished a lot of good.

“I’m 66 years old so that’s the only monarch from Great Britain that I have ever known. And everything I’ve seen — going back to her history — starting in World War II, I think that was fantastic,” said Vandeboom. “The woman, heir to the throne, she’s going to join the service and put herself at risk to help others; so I think that was pretty brave of her to do.”

Cameron Bowers is a bartender at Three Lions Pub. He said for people from the U.K. the pub is a home away from home, and when the queen passed away, many others wanted to pay their respects as well.

“There has been a lot of outpouring over the last 24 hours. Even yesterday morning, like as soon as the news hit, we just had a bunch of people coming in, had a lot of phone calls, a lot of just, everyone wanting to come in, whether it was for an event or something or just coming in to have a simple beer or shot to pay their respects,” said Bowers.

As Vandeboom, who is of German heritage, watched some of King Charles III’s speech, he said he can only wonder what’s next for the British monarchy.

“Hopefully, King Charles will follow right in her footsteps and do as much good as she has done,” said Vandeboom.