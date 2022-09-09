If you’ve had a doctor's appointment recently, you may have noticed that lab work can take longer to come back than normal.

Depending on what the lab work is for, this can be either an inconvenience or a serious problem. Experts say the same staffing shortages impacting doctors and nurses are affecting lab offices with not enough staff to keep up.

One Syracuse laboratory, Cinemedics, gained prominence by providing mobile COVID testing to Hollywood film productions during the pandemic. Now, it's looking to free up space in urgent cares, doctors' offices and emergency rooms by bringing care to you.

“We’re heading to one of our patients Randy,” said Richard Nuzzo, chief operations officer for Cinemedics powered by Drakos. “We got a phone call because he wasn’t able to make his appointment due to not having a car available at the time.”

While many may see house calls as a thing of the past, Nuzzo and the staff at Drakos Clinical Laboratories see them as the key to the future of lab care.

Armed with equipment specially designed to do bloodwork on the go, they are able to produce same-day lab results, allowing the patient to log onto a telehealth visit the same day with results in hand, never having to leave the home.

“We have kits that are pre-assembled based on what the blood draws are going to be. In this case, he’s just having his basic chemistry structure,” Nuzzo said. “As soon as the specimen gets dropped off to the lab, it should be less than an hour from arrival at the lab with the specimens.”

Back at the lab, Drakos founder Heather Drake Bianchi explained that in the wake of the pandemic, the burnout that has impacted doctors and nurses is also affecting lab technicians with staffing shortages resulting in significant delays in getting results in traditional settings.

“They may not have patients telling them to hurry up, but they absolutely have all these incredibly passionate providers who are like, ‘hey, when is this test gonna be done,’ and they’re under the same strain - too much work, not enough staff. And that’s really just fueling the systemic problems that are happening.”

The dangers of delayed lab results are being seen firsthand by medical professionals like Emergency Medicine Physician and Assistant Professor at Upstate Medical Dr. Norma Cooney.

“There are certain scenarios where that could be life and death,” she said. “If there is a critical value for potassium level that is extremely high and that’s not addressed in a timely fashion, that could lead to cardiac arrest.”

So Drakos is combating the shortage not only by bringing on scores of new equipment and technicians, but by using what they learned providing Mobile COVID testing to Hollywood film studios during the pandemic to bring lab testing to patients who are most at risk.

“What we learned from COVID is there’s other ways of doing things,” Bianchi said. “So with the instrumentation that we’re bringing online, we can accomplish that. We can support aging in place. We can support disabled veterans because we can go to them.”

It frees up space in traditional emergency rooms and doctors' offices by providing an innovative alternative for patients who don’t necessarily have time to waste.

“In this case, I know that you have a telehealth appointment at noon,” Nuzzo told Randy. “When we leave here, the specimen will get dropped off at the provider and he will be notified and will have the results in time for the telehealth visit.”

“It’s nice because they take care of everything, and I don’t have to worry about any crazy paperwork or lab time that I have to wait for. The results are much faster,” Randy said.

Drake Bianchi said their laboratory system is powered by experienced paramedics, nurses and technicians, several of whom, including herself, are from the Syracuse area.