DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle.

The father-and-son business opened to the public in June 2022. The idea behind the facility sparked during a family vacation in 2014.

"We did a ropes course down at the beach, and we thought it was a great family bonding experience, and we thought 'why not bring this back home and let everyone in Durham experience this great experience we were so glad to have,'" Alex Coates, manager of OC Aerial said.

The park is designed to offer something for adventure-seekers of all ages and abilities, with nearly 60 different elements.

Some features include a 156 foot-long zipline to 3,500 square feet of climbing and rock walls, four ninja courses and a ropes course.

"We're really happy with the outcome, and we hope everyone in North Carolina enjoys it as well," Coates said.

OC Aerial's grand opening is Saturday, Sept. 10. Coates recommends buying tickets in advance. All adventure-seekers attending the grand opening will receive a 20% discount on their ticket.