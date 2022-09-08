Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch who ascended the throne at just 27 years old and ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, has died, Buckingham Palace announced on Twitter.
She was 96 years old.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the palace wrote on Twitter. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Reaction from Kentucky leaders and leaders across the country poured in quickly. Follow our live blog below.