Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch who held the title for over 70 years, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022.

The 96-year-old died “peacefully in Balmoral,” an official statement from the Royal Family read in part, adding: “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

What You Need To Know Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch who held the title for over 70 years, passed away on Sept. 8, 2022



Soon after news of the queen’s death became public, reactions from all corners of the globe began pouring in to honor her legacy



President Joe Biden, who canceled remarks scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the wake of the queen’s death, issued a lengthy statement in honor of the late monarch



Many sitting and former politicians in the United States – some of whom met the queen during her various trips to the United States – similarly remembered the late leader

Soon after news of the queen’s death became public, reactions from all corners of the globe began pouring in, honoring Her Majesty the Queen’s impressive reign and decades-long commitment to her subjects.

Liz Truss, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, delivered a heartfelt speech thanking the queen for her decades of service, saying in part: "It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy."

“Britain is the great country it is today because of her,” Truss said in an afternoon speech outside of Downing Street. “We are now a modern, thriving, dynamic nation. Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed.”

“It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,” she continued, encouraging her fellow countrymen to support the Royal Family in the days to come. "In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world, to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.”

President Joe Biden, who canceled remarks scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the wake of the queen’s death, issued a lengthy statement in honor of the late monarch’s legacy.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” Biden’s statement began.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” he continued. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

Biden concluded by saying the United States looks forward to “continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort” in the years to come, writing of the queen: “Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

World leaders from Scotland to India to Canada remembered the queen for her lifetime of public service.

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, recalled his “memorable meetings” with the queen in 2015 and 2018, writing in part: “I will never forget her warmth and kindness.”

“During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding,” Modi added. “I will always cherish that gesture.”

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times,” a subsequent tweet read. “She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Many world leaders also fondly recalled the times they met with the queen, describing her as a warm and compassionate figure.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the queen was a “constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

“As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth,” Trudeau added. “Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

President Emmanuel Macron of France remembered the queen as a “friend of France” in a heartfelt statement shared to Twitter following a photo of Her Majesty.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years,” Macron went on to say. “I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, said the queen’s passing marked a “profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.”

“Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service,” Sturgeon added. “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was with “deep sadness” that his country learned of the death of the queen, adding: On behalf of the [Ukrainian] people, we extend sincere condolences to the [Royal Family], the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Yair Lapid, prime minister of Israel, sent his condolences to “the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service,” he wrote. “May her memory be for a blessing.”

On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service.



May her memory be for a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZWm26wiVKx — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 8, 2022

Many sitting and former politicians in the United States – some of whom met the queen during her various trips to the United States – similarly honored the late leader’s legacy.

Former President Donald Trump said he and wife Melania were “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief,” his statement on Truth Social read in part. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world.

“However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women,” Trump continued. “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton offered similar messages, each recalling their own memories from their time with the queen.

"From the day of her coronation 70 years ago–the first one ever televised–to this very moment, as countless tributes are being posted online in her honor, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world," Obama began. "Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrting her life and mourning her passing."

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," he continued. "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit,” Bush wrote in a statement shared to the George W. Bush Presidential Center Twitter account. “Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency.”

“Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow,” he added. “Our world benefitted (sic) from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

"Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign." - President Bush https://t.co/aG8uVcMaJo pic.twitter.com/FKQnq6ANoh — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 8, 2022

Clinton, in his own statement, wrote that he former first lady Hillary “mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life.”

“We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship,” Clinton added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service.”

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican and Senate Minority Leader, issued a statement saying, in part: “Today, all Americans stand with our great friends across the Atlantic in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

“Elaine and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the many millions of people across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and the entire world who have drawn reassurance and inspiration from her historic reign, sterling character, and shining example,” he added, later writing: “The British people’s loss is the entire world’s loss. We Americans join our friends in prayer, in grief, and in gratitude for such a remarkable leader and such a successful reign.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, commended Her Majesty for being “such a great queen.”

“She loved the British ppl & was deeply involved in everything a queen must do,” he wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate all she’s done for the ppl of Great Britain She’s a symbol for the whole world on decency & humanity— God bless the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II was such a great queen. She loved the British ppl & was deeply involved in everything a queen must do. I appreciate all she’s done for the ppl of Great Britain She’s a symbol for the whole world on decency & humanity— God bless the Royal Family — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 8, 2022

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., wrote Queen Elizabeth was “unwavering in her dedication to public service and her country.”

“She was a constant source of strength and comfort for the British people, and her legacy will live on for generations to come,” he added.

For over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was unwavering in her dedication to public service and her country. She was a constant source of strength and comfort for the British people, and her legacy will live on for generations to come. https://t.co/FIEuLE1lo7 — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) September 8, 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol be flown at half-mast in honor of the queen, according to a statement from her deputy chief of staff.

“Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom,” Pelosi wrote in a subsequent statement. “On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time.”

Charlie Crist, a Democrat running for governor in Florida, remembered the queen as the first British monarch to visit the Sunshine State in 1991, writing that she would be remembered for “her lifetime of public service and her devotion to duty.”

“My thoughts are with the Royal family, the United Kingdom, and all who admired the Queen,” he added.

The first British monarch to visit Florida and a singular figure in world history, Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her lifetime of public service and her devotion to duty.



My thoughts are with the Royal family, the United Kingdom, and all who admired the Queen. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 8, 2022

The rememberances were hardly limited to political figures, as many prominent members of Hollywood shared tributes to the late queen.

Musician Elton John, who met Queen Elizabeth at the Diamond Jubilee Concert in London in 2012, said he was "deeply saddened to hear the news" of her passing.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth," he wrote. "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Fellow Englishman and musician Ozzy Osbourne, who performed at the queen's Golden Jubilee concert in 2002, shared a photo of a young Elizabeth alongside a message in her memory.

"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen," he wrote. "With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Cary Elwes, best known for his role in "The Princess Bride," wrote that he was "[d]eeply saddened at this tragic news" of the queen's passing.

"I always had enormous respect for Her Majesty. She had an enormous sense of duty and compassion," Elwes added. "She will be sorely missed and not just by me. Our condolences to her family. God rest her soul.

RIP HM Queen Elizabeth II. Deeply saddened at this tragic news. I always had enormous respect for Her Majesty. She had an enormous sense of duty and compassion. She will be sorely missed and not just by me. Our condolences to her family. God rest her soul. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/P1zFN4kqOo — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 8, 2022

George Takei, known for his role as Captain Hikaru Sulu in "Star Trek," commended the queen for changing the world during her seven-decade reign.

"Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing," Takei wrote. "In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her."

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.