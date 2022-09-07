OSHKOSH, Wis. — A pending decision by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh could impact about 100 of its employees in the upcoming weeks.

UW-Oshkosh is considering outsourcing employment for its custodial services and ground crews. This would impact roughly 100 of the university’s employees, who said they received an email about the possibility two weeks ago.

“Over the past several years, we have struggled to find and retain custodians and grounds employees. The pandemic only exacerbated the shortage of employees, especially in these high demand careers,” the email stated. “Ensuring our grounds are cared for and our buildings clean is pivotal to our students’ success, therefore we cannot continue to absorb staffing shortages. To ensure these vital services are being taken care of, we are considering contracting with an outside company.”

Current employees would have the option to work for the outside company, SSC Services, but would no longer be an employee of UW-Oshkosh or receive benefits from the school, according to the email.

Lori Knudsen has worked as a custodian for the past eight years at the university and said she was blindsided by the news.

“Why replace good workers that already know what they’re doing?” said Knudsen. “We know the job. We’ve been here. We have relationships built up with students and faculty members. There’s trust built up. This is our livelihood.”

The impact could trickle down to students, too. Misty McPhee, an associate professors of environmental studies and biology, said the change would impact her directly. Her students study the gardens and plants across the UW-Oshkosh campus that grounds staff maintain.

“The current employees have long-term and strong relationships in terms of working with us to do our teaching and to do our research,” said McPhee. “If someone new comes in from somewhere else it will be a lot harder to build all of that again.”

Both Knudsen and McPhee have protested outside of UW-Oshkosh with other faculty members.

Knudsen said she is worried about losing her state benefits and pension she receives via her job at UW-Oshkosh.

UW-Oshkosh said it anticipates a decision in the next few weeks. SSC Services provides similar services to three other University of Wisconsin campuses, including UW-Green Bay.