The Turning Stone Resort and Casino has announced plans for an expansion, its largest in two decades.
Officials say the planning for a new hotel is underway, creating a new place for visitors to go, double the casino's convention space and creating more jobs for the region.
Officials say they have already chosen a local contractor for the project with hundreds of construction jobs on the way. Groundbreaking is set for next year, and the Turning Stone is preparing to fill hundreds of new positions.
Officials call it the "Get in the Game" hiring event, which will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 12 with on-the-spot job offers and signing bonuses available.