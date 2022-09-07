Musician Justin Bieber announced Tuesday he is canceling the rest of his Justice World Tour in order to “make [his] health the priority right now,” per a message posted to his social media accounts.

The message comes several months after the 28-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition associated with a virus that attacks the facial nerves – and which left his face partially paralyzed. Bieber was forced to cancel a series of shows in Canada and the eastern U.S. due to the paralysis, but resumed touring in Europe later in the summer.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he wrote on Instagram. “This past weeked, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

After performing in Brazil last weekend, the “Stuck With U” singer said the “exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” Bieber added. “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

The pop star was set to continue his Justice World Tour across South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe through next year, with a final show scheduled in Poland for March 25, 2023. Bieber has not yet rescheduled the canceled dates from his North American tour, and it is unclear if or when the singer will complete the rest of his nearly 50 shows.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can happen when a person contracts shingles if the virus impacts the nerve endings too close to an ear. On top of the painful rashes and blisters associated with shingles, those with Ramsay Hunt syndrome can experience ear pain, ringing in the ears, difficulty closing one eye, vertigo, a change in taste and dry mouth or eyes.

The shingles virus can develop years after a person is infected with chickenpox, which lives in the nerves even after initial infection. For most people with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the symptoms are temporary – but if left untreated or undiagnosed, they can become permanent.

There are treatments for Ramsay Hunt, including antiviral drugs, corticosteroids and prescription painkillers.