HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point has approved plans to upgrade Truist Point stadium with the goal of bringing more sports offerings, including professional men’s soccer, to the downtown area.

“The partnership with NC Pro Soccer is another opportunity for the City of High Point to position Truist Point stadium as a destination for all to come and enjoy," said High Point Mayor Jay Wagner. "Our community has embraced baseball, and we are thrilled to welcome soccer fans in the near future. Investing in this next phase of stadium improvements is consistent with the original vision of a multi-use stadium. The city has exceeded the initial private 10-year investment goal in the Catalyst Influence Area, and council intends to build on this successful momentum.”

Since opening in 2019, the $36.1 million multi-use stadium has been the focal point of a redevelopment area aimed at increasing the commercial tax base, creating public gathering space and drawing residents and visitors year-round.

Currently serving as the home of the High Point Rockers baseball team, the stadium is capable of hosting a variety of other sports, including soccer, football and lacrosse.

City officials say the Triad is a prime soccer market with its roughly 1.6 million residents across 12 cities and being home to multiple club and recreational teams that “will create a dynamic ecosystem of players, soccer enthusiasts, and a diverse community of fans.”

While a professional soccer team is already on tap for the area, with an inaugural season scheduled for 2024, team specifics have not yet been announced.

"By bringing the world's game to the Triad, we will create countless opportunities for those who want to access the sport and lift up the community both on and off the field," Megan Oglesby, principal investor of NC Pro Soccer, said in a release. "The Triad’s soccer community has a rich history and a bright future. This is far more than a financial investment for our group, this will be a long-term investment into individuals and communities with untapped potential and a major driver of economic development in the region.”

According to a release, the city established a strategic goal in 2017 to create a downtown catalyst project. The plan had an original target of $100 million in tax base growth around the stadium over a 10-year period following completion of construction.

City officials say that target has been surpassed ahead of schedule and is now projected to hit $300 million within a 10-year window.