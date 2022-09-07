A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday struck down a part of the Affordable Care Act that requires employers and insurers to cover HIV prevention drugs.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor previously struck down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety before it was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The ruling specifically declared unconstitutional part of the broader preventative services mandate, with requires employers and insurers to cover things like screenings for heart disease and cancer among many others, according to a CNN report.

The ruling concerns what is known as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis medicine. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the medication reduces a patient’s chances of getting HIV from sex or intravenous drug use. When taken as prescribed, the drugs are highly effective for preventing HIV, the CDC says.

Judge O’Connor in his ruling upheld some requirement for immunizations as well as some services for women and children.