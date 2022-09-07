CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte deli gives customers some New York flair.

Phil Levine, the owner of Phil’s Deli, says he does it to keep up with the 6,500 New Yorkers who move to the Queen City every year, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

Levine orders his rye bread directly from New York City, to keep his deli true to its NYC roots

Levine was born in the Big Apple and moved to Charlotte at 7. When he opened Phil’s Deli more than 40 years ago, he noticed most of his friends and customers also came down from New York.

“At that time, people were coming down from the north, and to me it was an opportunity to hopefully get some customers,” he said with a laugh.

He left his job at a chemical plant and said he didn’t know the first thing about running a business. But he did know the path to a New Yorker’s heart — the ingredients.

“They rave about the rye bread, and say, well, we don’t get that up north,” he said. “And I say, well, I get it from up north.”

He says it’s not just the food that keeps customers coming back. It’s his family — specifically his grandchildren.

“All the kids know all the customers, and all the customers know the kids, because they’re all growing up here,” Levine said.

A fun fact about Phil’s Deli’s popular reuben sandwich — many debate its origin. The answer varies depending on who you ask.

According to the nutrition website “Eat This, Not That,” some say it started in New York City at Reuben’s Restaurant and Deli as a ham, turkey and swiss sandwich on rye bread.

But others say the reuben as we know it — with corned beef and thousand island sauce on rye — started in Omaha, Nebraska.