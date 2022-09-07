LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times.

In August, natural gas futures surged to the highest closing price since August 1, 2008.

About 20 million homes are behind on their electricity bill nationwide. The Bay area is seeing high numbers as well. In Lakeland alone, more than 4,000 people were behind on their electricity bill and at risk of losing power this summer, according to Lakeland Electric.

“The cost of natural gas has gone up tremendously,” said Cathryn Lacy with Lakeland Electric. “It’s very volatile right now. That cost is passed directly to customers. The electric utility doesn’t make any money on that.”

Polk County resident Carrie Miller said her electricity bill has surged.

“My electricity bill used to be $350, and now it’s $500,” said Miller, a single mother of four. “Food stamps keep going down, electricity just keep going up, insurance is going up, even school supplies and shoes, all that is going up.”

Lacy said that weather is a contributing factor.

“With it being so hot this summer for so long, that is the No. 1 driver of electric bills — the air conditioning,” she said.

Lakeland Electric says it has provided over $800,000 in financial relief to its residents since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the city has seen less disconnects this year because of it, the higher cost of natural gas is something utility companies want residents to be aware of.