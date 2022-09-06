The non-partisan voting rights organization Vote.org on Tuesday announced it is launching a multi-million, cross-country campaign to register young voters ahead of the midterm elections.

What You Need To Know The non-partisan voting rights organization Vote.org on Tuesday announced it is launching a multi-million, cross-country campaign to register young voters ahead of the midterm elections



The organization will invest at least $10 million to register Americans aged 18 - 30 to vote across key battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The campaign, dubbed “Vote Ready,” aims to register around 1 million new voters before the November midterms.

“Vote Ready” will engage young voters by leveraging social media and website resources, with a particular focus on individuals of color who “face disproportionate hurdles in making their voices heard at the ballot box,” per the organization’s announcement.

To that end, Vote.org will host a voting registration day across a number of HBCU campuses; support the Black Voters Matter’s bus tour across the southern United States; launch a civic design competition; hold a national voter registration day press call and partner with CEOs, influencers and other advocates for social media events, among other efforts.

“Younger voters have the power to shape their future, but successfully navigating elections can be a barrier to making their voices heard. Vote Ready aims to make voting more accessible, more seamless, and more empowering for younger voters and voters of color,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey wrote in a statement. “From now until Election Day, we are laser-focused on educating and activating these voters through our technology, our partners, and reaching them through the platforms and people they trust.”

Gen Z and Millennial voters now make up a large chunk of the U.S. voting base. Approximately 17 million young Americans either have turned or will turn 18 in the two years since the 2020 elections, and Gen Z as a demographic tends to be both more racially and ethnically diverse than other generations.

According to Pew Research, both Gen Z and Millennials tend to be more likely than older Americans to agree climate change is a man-made problem that must be addressed, and are equally likely to say Black Americans are treated unfairly compared to their white counterparts.

The 2020 elections saw record-breaking turnout from Millennial and Gen Z voters, who tend to prefer more liberal candidates. The last midterm elections in 2018 also saw voter turnout among Americans aged 18 - 29 jump to 36%, up from 20% in the previous midterms in 2014.

And young voter turnout is expected to meet or surpass the record-breaking turnout from 2018, according to recent data from The Institute of Politics at Harvard University.

“In the past two election cycles, America’s youngest voters have proven themselves to be a formidable voting bloc with a deep commitment to civic engagement,” IOP director Mark Gearan wrote of the data. "Elected officials from both parties would benefit from listening to young Americans and as we head into the midterm elections.”

And, as noted by Vote.org, every single vote counts in many of the states where previous elections were decided by razor-thin margins.

In Georgia, for example, President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election by just under 12,000 votes; just over 10,000 votes decided the 2018 U.S. Senate race in Florida and a little more than 10,700 votes decided the 2016 presidential election in Michigan.

Georgia, Florida and Michigan are all states being targeted by the Vote.org campaign – and all have high-profile midterm elections in full swing. Which party will hold power in Congress remains in the hands of voters.

Every top state executive is up for election in Georgia this year, as is the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Raphael Warnock, who is facing off against Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing GOP candidate Tudor Wilson; while there are no open Senate seats in the state, all 13 House seats are up for grabs this year – with Politico estimating five of those races are solid to likely Democratic, two toss-ups and six seats leaning, likely or solidly going to the Republicans.

And in Florida, sitting Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is facing off against Democrat Val Demmings, and all House districts are up for grabs.