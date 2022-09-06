KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community.

“I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”

She said it was unlike any other place she’d visited with flowers and art adorning the streets.

What You Need To Know Herbert Kohler, Jr. died Saturday at age 83





He grew the business to include hospitality and golf courses that have made Sheboygan County a destination





The family is planning a private service​

“I think it’s really unique. That’s why my husband I decided to build a home not far from Kohler, because of the Village of Kohler and everything it had to offer,” she said.

From developing spas and lodging to golf courses and restaurants, Herbert Kohler, Jr. worked to expand the business into areas that help bring people to Wisconsin and Sheboygan County.

It’s work felt from Main Street Kohler to Sheboygan’s downtown where Lynn Potyen owns and operates The GameBoard.

“There are people coming downtown specifically to go shopping and then there are some here for some of the different golfing tournaments,” she said.

Potyen said the Kohler family has played a big role in making the county a destination.

“Oh definitely. We’ve seen a bigger swing in our tourism,” she said. “Not just from what Kohler does but what all of our businesses have tried to do in order to be part of that journey.”

Gliori said she expects Kohler’s legacy will live on in the wider community.

“Kohler has a lot of family and others who have worked for Kohler for so many years that I’m confident that it will continue to be as special of a place as it is,” she said.