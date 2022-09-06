GREEN LAKE, Wis. — With the “unofficial end of summer” now in the rear view mirror, tourist-centric communities large and small across Wisconsin are taking stock of how the season went.

In Green Lake, businesses and the local Chamber of Commerce say things have looked strong overall.

Beth Bosveld owns two businesses in town. Bosveld owns Lake Street Marina,which specializes in kayak and equipment rentals, as well as a store called Gear, which sells water sports and outdoor equipment. Bosveld said she is pleased with the number of visitors she saw to her shops this year. For businesses like hers, revenue generated in the summer is key.

“It is hugely important for us. We have a very short window to make our income for the year, and we know we have to work hard and take advantage of everyone enjoying their summer on Green Lake,” said Bosveld.

While many tourist communities struggled during the worst years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Meier said Green Lake actually saw a boost in visitors. Meier credits the abundance of outdoor activities and ability to socially distance as driving factors. Now, even as concern over COVID wains among many, Meier said the new visitors gained during 2020 and 2021 are coming back.

“People were biking, taking boats out, it was very good to us. A lot of people rediscovered Green Lake and realized the beauty of our community,” said Meier. “I call it my little Mayberry.”

Meier added that the 2021 reopening of the iconic Heidel House hotel following a two year closure had a positive impact on room tax revenue as well.