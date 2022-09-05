A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump's legal team's request for a special master to review the trove of documents discovered by the FBI last month in a search of his Florida estate.

What You Need To Know A federal judge granted former President Donald Trump's legal team's request for a special master to review discovered by the FBI during the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate last month





Per the judge's order, Trump's legal team and the U.S. government to confer and submit a proposed list of candidates for the special master by Sept. 9.



It would also block the Justice Department's prosecutors from continuing the review the materials "for investigative purposes pending completion of the special master review"



The order does not block an intelligence assessment of the classified materials by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida approved the request in part, calling on Trump's legal team and the U.S. government to confer and submit a proposed list of candidates for the special master by Sept. 9.

The third party's job will be "to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege," her ruling said.

It would also block the Justice Department's prosecutors from continuing the review the materials "for investigative purposes pending completion of the special master review."

The order does not, however, block an intelligence assessment of the classified materials by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Lawyers for Trump said the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

This kind of review, they say, would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be filtered out from the investigation and returned to Trump, along with any other documents that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

Chris Kise, a Trump lawyer and former Florida solicitor general, told Cannon that appointing a neutral party would restore public faith in the investigation.

“This is an unprecedented situation. We need to lower the temperature,” Kise said. “We need to take a deep breath.”

The Justice Department has said an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and already identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.” The government also says Trump lacks legal grounds to demand the return of presidential documents because they do not belong to him since he no longer occupies the White House.

“He is no longer president, said Jay Bratt, the head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section. "He is unlawfully in possession of them."

The department has also expressed concerns that the appointment could delay the investigation, in part because a special master probably would need to obtain a security clearance to review the records and special authorization from intelligence agencies.

But Cannon pressed the government on its resistance, asking, “Ultimately what is the harm?”

The request for a special master last week opened the door for the Justice Department to disclose additional information from its investigation that might not otherwise have become public at this point. Late Tuesday, for instance, the department filed a document that cited efforts to obstruct the investigation, saying documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.

It was not clear who might serve as that outside expert. In some past high-profile cases, the role has been filled by a former federal judge.

Cannon was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate 56-21 later that year. She is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Florida, handling mainly criminal appeals.