MADISON, Wis. — For 40 years, the Taste of Madison fundraising event has been gracing the city of Madison. Last year, the pandemic canceled the event.

“We affectionately refer to this event as the largest picnic on the Capitol grounds,” said Sarah Klemne, president of Madison Festivals. “At the end of the day it is a fundraising event, so money is going back to the local nonprofits that volunteer at the event.”

Each year, through the Taste of Madison, Madison Festivals is able to raise and donate $60,000 to local nonprofits. Klemne said this is a way for nonprofit organizations to not only raise the money they need to keep going, but it’s also a way for many organizations to network.

“The money is going back to local nonprofits that volunteer at the event, as well as it’s a huge economic driver,” said Klemne.

The Taste of Madison also bolsters the economy for the city of Madison. The last time it was held on the Capitol Square, it brought in $7 billion in revenue.

“It is really great to be back downtown this year and be seeing all these people all over, coming and spending money at the restaurants, and staying at our hotels, and parking in our lots and just bringing in tourism dollars to help rejuvenate our community,” said Klemne.

Jim McCourt, vice president of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, said being able to table on Capitol Square has saved them countless hours of fundraising and allowed them to recruit new members.

“It’s exposure for the Lions Club so people can learn about Lions, but it also gives us a chance to raise a lot of money, where we can help support the camp or give back to the community,” said McCourt.

The Taste of Madison started on Sept. 3 and went through Sept. 4.