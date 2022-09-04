HOLDEN, Mass. - A local deli is thanking its customers and employees for many years of business on its final day.

Leroux Meats and Deli opened their doors for the last time Sunday after nearly 55 years of serving Holden.

Customers stopped in to buy out the product.

The Lerouxs say their mission over the years was to deliver the best meat in the community, but their passion became offering neighbors a butcher shop where they know your name and your usual order.

They're thankful for the relationships they've built through the years and say "it's the people" who kept them going for so long.

"Thank you very much for patronizing us for all these years," Leroux Meats and Deli founder Ray Leroux said. "All our loyal customers," Elizabeth Laroux said. "Yeah, it's been on and off here in Holden since 1968. So we've been - but we've run our course, you know."

The family says they can't thank their employees enough for staying with them to the last day.

In a Facebook post to the community they said, "Farewell to all. It has been a pleasure. We will miss you."

Ray says they're working on a few things for the future of the building.