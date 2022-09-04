KOHLER, Wis. — Herbert Vollrath Kohler Jr., Kohler Co. executive chairman, passed away on Saturday in Kohler, Wisconsin, at 83.

Kohler was a business legend, with his work and innovation for Kohler Co. putting Wisconsin on the map and transforming the plumbing products industry.

“His zest for life, adventure and impact inspires all of us. We traveled together, celebrated together, and worked together. He was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and carry on his legacy,” said his family in a press release.

The release went on to say that “Herb, more than anyone, lived and breathed Kohler Co.’s mission of providing customers with gracious living each day.”

As a young man, Kohler spent summers in the manufacturing division of Kohler Co. He later rejoined the company full-time, serving as an R&D technician. Then, in 1967, he became the director of the company.

But when his father died a year later, he became vice president of operations. As time went on, he slowly worked his way up in the company.

In the 1970s he created “The Bold Look of Kohler,” a project that changed the American bathroom and kitchen forever.

Eventually, Kohler moved up to become CEO, a role he held for 43 years. During his time as CEO, he brought on over 40,000 associates and dozens of manufacturing facilities on six continents, transforming his family-owned company into a world leader.

Eventually, Kohler became the executive chairman for the company. He gave a total of 61 years to the company.

Kohler wasn’t just a star in the business world, but also in the golf arena.

The American Club was the start of it all. Originally built as an immigrant workers’ dormitory in 1918, Kohler convinced some skeptical colleagues to turn the place into a luxury spa and resort in the late 1970s.

But some wondered why the resort didn’t have a golf course itself. After some thought and help from golf course designer Pete Dye, the two built what some have called the “most spectacular 72 holes of championship golf.”

Blackwolf Run, the first piece of Kohler’s golf portfolio, opened in 1988, and Whistling Straits came 10 years later.

Kohler’s courses have hosted six major golf championships to date, the most notable being the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021.

For Kohler, there was no halfway.

The family said they plan to host a tribute to his legacy for associates and create a tribute website detailing his many accomplishments and contributions.