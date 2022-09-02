MADISON, Wis. — For those who like being in the middle of the action and making a difference, a career with the Dane County Highway and Transportation Department might be the perfect fit.

“You can work in all fields, from the road to the shop to inventory to parts,” skilled laborer Patrick Dyer said.

Dyer said no day is the same, and it requires plenty of problem-solving to get complicated tasks done.

“We run 60 trucks in Dane County,” Road Commissioner Jerry Mandli said.

“We are the second most lane miles on the state of Wisconsin besides Milwaukee County,” he added regarding the extensive area his crew serves.

Mandli said anyone with a commercial driver’s license should consider applying for the openings, which range from running surveillance of the new flex lane to fixing snow plows for the upcoming winter storms.



“One of the things people don’t realize is that like fire and police, these are… your emergency responder,” Mandli said. “And people always think about that with snow plow or maintenance folks, but emergency responders like fire police, they can’t get an ambulance, they can’t get to help you without this basic element of what our folks do.”

Meanwhile, Dyer said the work comes with plenty of professional pride and perks.

“We’re in the Wisconsin pension system, we have good time off, sick leave, we have excellent pay — I don’t know what more you can ask for out of a job,” Dyer said.

Learn more about the openings, here.