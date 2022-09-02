CINCINNATI — An entrepreneur in Cincinnati has come up with a way to make even the most basic sandal stylish - while inspiring other young artists and aspiring business owners.

Danielle Thompson is the creative force behind Destined by DPT. She does her own form of “bedazzling,” gluing on rhinestones and charms, and other decorations onto Crocs, sneakers and other articles of clothing.

“What I love about Crocs is, it is your time to have fun,” Thompson said. “Crocs are meant to be creative and be extra. I’m extra.”

While her customers give Thompson free rein to decorate the shoes, she says you can never have too much embellishment.

Thompson started out decorating items for herself, like a fanny pack. Then she turned to making masks during the pandemic. She admits that at first; they weren’t great - but she kept going.

“I was just giving them away at the beginning and then people started wearing them and they got better and it took off from there,” Thompson said. “So just find something you love. And if you can find one thing that you love to do, it’ll just help push you through life.”

Her positive attitude has helped her overcome all kinds of challenges, including a rare form of colon cancer when she was a student at Wright State.

“I can’t say everyone has to believe in God. You’re entitled to how you feel, but for me, I do believe in God and I feel like the reason I’m still here is he has something for me to say,” Thompson said.

One thing she’s most thankful for is creating a business that connects with people. She said it’s not about being cutting edge; it’s more about good old-fashioned customer service.

“You might have a hot item, but if you have an attitude problem and don’t know how to speak positively to people, they’re not going to want to support you,” Thompson said.

She has had the support of her mother, grandmother and the rest of her family and friends.

“It takes your community, and it takes your faith. If you don't have faith in anything that you’re doing - that’s why I named my brand Destined - I know I’m destined for greatness,” she said. “He could’ve taken me out a long time ago and he kept me.”

Thompson has some encouraging words for others thinking about starting a business.

“Believe in yourself. Pick yourself up, find something that you love to do,” Thompson said. "Find something that makes you happy and figure out a way to do it no matter what.”