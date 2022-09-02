ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Nearly four decades is a long time to make polish sausage, pierogi, and borscht day after day.

For the Burzynski family, it has been a way of life since 1983. Now, with the days numbered for this mecca of traditional Polish cuisine, customers are coming out in droves to enjoy one last meal and share their gratitude.

“It was really touching to me to see how many people want to come here for their last taste of Polonez,” said Peter Burzynski, whose parents, George and Aleksandra, started the restaurant.

Thursday night, the entire restaurant was booked and filled with patrons. Throughout the evening, the phone seemed to ring non-stop as a hostess took reservations from people looking to pay a visit one last time.

Burzynski said that while the decision to retire was difficult for his parents, at 74, it simply is time.

“My dad works six, seven days a week, sometimes more than 12 hours a day,” Burzynski said. “Mom is babysitting my nieces and nephew and doing the books.”

As the only sit-down Polish restaurant in metro Milwaukee, long-time customers are sorry to see the end of an era. Judith Krawczyk came Thursday with several of her siblings.

Krawczyk, who was enjoying a plate of stuffed cabbage and a brandy old fashioned, said the restaurant represents her heritage.

“I think this is one of the last Polish restaurants around Milwaukee,” Krawczyk said. “It is just a shame they are leaving, the food is excellent.”

Polonez will remain open with limited hours and buffet-only service through Sept. 21. Availability is limited and reservations are highly recommended, as several nights are already completely booked.

Polonez can be reached at (414) 482-0080.