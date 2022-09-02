BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — With the 30 largest cities across Ohio receiving $325 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, they’re getting the chance to work on some much-needed to-do items.

What You Need To Know

Study shows the different ways Ohio's 30 largest cities are spending $325 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act



177 different projects across the state



Beavercreek is using its $5 million share to fund infrastructure projects



The projects are expected to be completed by 2024

Ohio cities are identifying how they are spending money from the American Rescue Plan.

Beavercreek Communications Manager Katy Carrico said 92% of the $5 million her city will receive is going toward impact infrastructure projects.

“We estimate that we have a backlog of more than $200 million in infrastructure projects here in the city of Beavercreek,” said Carrico. “So that’s why we decided that most of this money is going to go toward projects that we don’t have any funding for.”

One of the first projects they’re currently working on is creating a water main along McGrath Way, which will be a new road. It's a $360,000 investment.

“We’re hoping that this will spur economic development in that area and get more businesses to come to that area,” she said.

Another project is on Willowcrest Road, which homeowners said experiences a lot of flooding after heavy rain. It’s been an issue since the 1960s. This project is estimated to cost $2 million.

“These are people’s backyards and we’ve had complaints about this and we’re looking forward to finally being able to fix these problems,” she said.

The third project is on Vineland Trail. It's going to cost $1.75 million to fix an ongoing problem.

“There are steep drop-offs and utilities exposed back there so we would like to fix that issue,” she said.

The Beavercreek Golf Course is also getting a $250,000 makeover.

“There are some erosion issues and it’s eating away at our greens and fairways and it’s also endangering our course's irrigation system,” she said.

In addition to that, $350,000 will go towards helping the police department purchase new vehicles and $50,000 will fund a master plan for a new park. These are a part of 177 projects across the state supported with the help of these federal funds. City Engineer Jeff Moorman said these projects are expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

“The projects that we selected are long-standing problems that we’ve had in the city for quite a number of years and we’re excited that we finally get to address these problems,” said Moorman.

To learn more about the other projects across the state, click here.