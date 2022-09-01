NASHVILLE, N.C. — Whether it's scrambled, sunny side up or hard boiled, a carton of eggs is going to cost more than it did a year ago, even months ago.

What You Need To Know:

Braswell Family Farms opened in 1943 in Nash County

Trey Braswell is the fourth generation president of Braswell Family Farms

The average price for a dozen of eggs is double the price from last year

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average price of one dozen eggs for July is $2.94, up from June's price of $2.71. Comparatively, in 2021, the average cost was $1.67.

While inflation is playing a key role in the price increase on nearly everything in our daily lives, it's not the only factor impacting the price of eggs.

Trey Braswell is a fourth generation president of Braswell Family Farms in Nashville. Braswell says it's been difficult for the egg and poultry industry.

“The last few years have been incredibly challenging from labor on the farms, supply chain issues, costs are increasing so much so fast it’s made it hard for the company to be profitable," Braswell said.

Braswell Family Farms has been in business since 1943.

"Each generation going forward has changed and evolved the business," he said.

A large part of determining egg prices is how much it costs to feed the chickens producing them. Braswell's feed mill is one of the largest feed producers in the mid-Atlantic region.

The feed is what chickens are fed in order to produce a certain type of egg. While the bird's environment is a key factor, what they consume determines the product.

“Everything is designed specifically for that bird and what it needs during its time in its life cycle down to the 10th of a pound,” Braswell said.

The feed is made up of corn, distilled dried grains, soybean meal, calcium and alfalfa meal.

"All of the feeds are formulated by animal nutritionists so they’re getting exactly what they need during a certain time of their life cycle, whether they’re producing meat or producing eggs," Braswell said.

Since Braswell took over as president in 2017, egg prices have been consistently below $2. Earlier this year, flocks across the country were impacted by the avian flu, also known as bird flu. Braswell says that's been another reason egg consumers are seeing higher prices.

"Avian flu outbreak, largest one since 2015, the industry is concerned that this may become something that may become more normal, which is stressful for egg producers and poultry producers. We work really hard to control that," Braswell said.

In 2015, during the last major outbreak, egg prices topped $2.47.

"Community eggs, conventional eggs that don’t have any value are priced off supply and demand when part of the supply is taken from the bird flu. It's been a real challenge to the producers, and it has impacted consumers," Braswell said.