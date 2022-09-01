VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Mall is on the verge of adding luxury apartments to its site.

Legacy Partners is under contract with CBL Properties, the majority owner of Volusia Mall, to purchase an area formerly occupied by Macy’s.

The California-based developer has proposed building a 350-unit apartment complex, complete with a saltwater pool, an outdoor amenity area, a dog park and reflection courtyard.

Legacy Partners expects to get approval for the four-story apartment complex in November.

“We need site plan approval, which we anticipate getting in November 2022,” said Jon Wood, the senior managing director for Legacy Partners.

Legacy Partners hopes to break ground on the project in the spring of 2023.

Right now, there’s no estimate on how much rent for the new apartment complex would cost, but Legacy Partners expect they will probably be at or near the top of the market for Daytona Beach.

Team Volusia EDC (Economic Development Corporation) believes the apartments could entice individuals seeking jobs in the region.

“We’re excited about the development and particularly the reuse of older retail establishments into apartment complexes,” said President & CEO of Team Volusia, Keith Norden.

Legacy Partners says the goal is to have the units ready one year after construction begins.