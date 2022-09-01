The House Oversight Committee on Thursday announced in a statement that it has reached a deal with former President Donald Trump to obtain “key financial documents” from his accounting firm.

“After numerous court victories, I am pleased that my Committee has now reached an agreement to obtain key financial documents that former President Trump fought for years to hide from Congress,” House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

The yearslong effort by the House Oversight panel to obtain Trump’s financial records dates back to 2019, when the committee subpoenaed Mazars for the former president’s financial records dating back 10 years. The subpoena followed testimony from Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who testified that Trump “inflated his total assets when it served his purposes” and “deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes.”

In July, after a lengthy legal battle, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the panel can obtain some of Trump’s financial records, finding that his “financial information would advance the Committee’s consideration of ethics reform legislation across all three of its investigative tracks.”

As part of the agreement, the House Oversight panel said, Trump agreed to not appeal the D.C. Circuit’s ruling and Mazars “has agreed to comply with the court’s order and produce responsive documents to the Committee as expeditiously as possible.”

“After facing years of delay tactics, the Committee has now reached an agreement with the former President and his accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain critical documents,” Maloney wrote. “These documents will inform the Committee’s efforts to get to the bottom of former President Trump’s egregious conduct and ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain.”

