MEBANE, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper's administration announced $206 million in broadband grants on Wednesday, by far the largest tranche of high-speed internet awards coming from federal recovery funds for North Carolina.

Cooper's office said the competitive matching grants to internet providers and an electric cooperative should benefit nearly 85,000 households and over 2,400 businesses in 69 counties. The Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology, or GREAT grants, are designed for unserved and underserved areas.

Winning providers also must offer low-income residents a $30-per-month discount on high-speed internet or access to a comparable program.

Cooper unveiled the awards at an event at the Mebane Public Library also attended by the CEO of Lumos, a fiber-optic internet provider receiving grants for services in Alamance and Randolph counties.

“These funds will go a long way in closing the digital divide by bringing equitable access to both rural and urban communities," said Jim Weaver, secretary of the state Department of Information Technology.

Legislation approved by the General Assembly and signed by Cooper laid out how federal American Rescue Plan funds would be used for broadband. The state this summer already announced $54 million in GREAT grants out of the $350 million allocated.