LIBERTY, N.C. – Toyota is generating more job opportunities in the Triad through an investment in its North Carolina operations.

What You Need To Know

Toyota said it is pouring an extra $2.5 billion into its Toyota Battery Manufacturing plant

The company said that investment will add an extra 350 job opportunities

Production and maintenance employee positions are expected to open early next year

Toyota said Thursday it is pouring an extra $2.5 billion into its Toyota Battery Manufacturing plant. The investment will grow the plant's electric and hybrid vehicle battery production. It's a move that's expected to add an extra 350 job opportunities for the Triad.

Hurricane Jane’s owner Susan Aydelette said some people in Liberty are frustrated by the Greensboro-Randolph megasite construction’s effect on traffic, but she believes this will be a blessing for her town when all is said and done.

“I was excited about it actually, I know some people didn’t like it, but I think it’s good. Anything to make things better, I think it’s gonna help things out,” Aydelette said.

Randolph County Commissioners chairman Darrell Frye said this additional investment is a welcome surprise. He believes it will bring a boost to the local economy, bring more local job opportunities to North Carolinians and help the area build a better future.

"It's going to be great for our county and our families, our young people especially coming out of high school and community colleges, four year colleges. [It] gives them a chance to build a life right here where they grew up," Frye said. "I just think that it really creates a long-term benefit to our county and to this region."

According to Toyota, this announcement means there will be more than 2,000 job openings for Triad residents. Production and maintenance employee positions are expected to open early next year, and production is expected to begin in 2025.