Retail wholesale club Costco is coming to Scarborough.

It will be the first time the Fortune 500 company, which operates more than 500 mammoth warehouse-style stores in the U.S., opens a store in Maine.

The company received unanimous planning board approval at the board’s Aug. 29 meeting this week. The only other thing the company needs to do is get a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection, which the company said at the meeting was “imminent.”

The company will build the store in the Downs development project. Since the 600-acre parcel was sold to developers in 2018, the property has been the subject of an enormous, multi-stage project that includes commercial, residential and industrial development.

Dan Bacon, the project’s development director, said many businesses have already moved onto the property, but Costco’s 161,000-square-foot complex, which will include a fuel island, is a more sizable addition to the ongoing development.

“This would certainly be the largest at this point,” he said.

The closest in size, Bacon said, would be IDEXX, which is already working on a 115,000-square-foot property on the Downs, with plans to expand it in the future.

The planned downtown area of the Downs will contain a central town square and hybrid commercial/residential buildings, as well as a grocery store, Bacon said. He said developers did not know which store would be moving in yet, but said negotiations are ongoing with several chains.