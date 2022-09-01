TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the first bus of migrants from the Lone Star State to Chicago, Illinois, made it to Union Station. The state now joins Washington, D.C. and New York City as destinations for Texas's migrants as part of Abbott's busing program.

First bus of migrants from Texas to sanctuary city Chicago just arrived!



Migrants are flooding into our state at a historic rate, thanks to Pres. Biden’s open border policies.



Texas will continue busing migrants until the President secures the border. https://t.co/FbvHqpbAwb — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 1, 2022

According to the The Texas Tribune, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the practice of busing migrants “racist,” but will stand by her city’s commitment to welcome in the newcomers.

Abbott blames the crisis on President Joe Biden’s "open border policies," with claims that his “inactions” are overwhelming Texas border cities.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” said Abbott. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

Since Chicago has adopted a “Welcoming City Ordinance,” making it a sanctuary city, government authorities will not turn away someone based on their immigration status. Also, local city police aren’t required to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

“As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection. This is not new; Chicago welcomes hundreds of migrants every year to our city and provides much-needed assistance,” Ryan Johnson, the mayor’s deputy director of communications, said in a statement to The Texas Tribune.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management began placing migrants on buses in April and transporting them to Washington. The program is voluntary. In August, Abbott added New York City as the second drop-off location.

Since then, thousands of migrants having been transported.