The White House on Wednesday announced a new private-public partnership with online hiring companies Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Handshake to help schools fill crucial vacancies amid a nationwide teacher shortage.

What You Need To Know The White House is partnering with online hiring companies Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Handshake to help schools fill vacancies amid a nationwide teacher shortage



ZipRecruiter launched an online portal Wednesday — SchoolJobsNearMe.com — specifically tailored to K-12 education jobs; Indeed announced virtual hiring fairs for educators nationwide; and Handshake will host a nationwide virtual event in October to help college students learn about careers in education



The Secretaries of the Education and Labor Departments sent a letter to state and local education leaders urging them to take part in programs that can help increase teacher pay



According to a recent survey from the Department of Education, public schools expecting to fill an average of three teaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year; Sixty-two percent of public schools reported in June that they were concerned about filling staff vacancies

The announcement comes ahead of a meeting Wednesday at the White House — hosted by First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime teacher and education advocate — to discuss staffing challenges in schools nationwide and how the government and private sector can help.

“As children across the country start the 2022-2023 school year, too many schools are struggling to fill vacancies for teachers, including with qualified teachers, and other critical school professionals – such as bus drivers, paraprofessionals, nurses, and mental health professionals – positions that are essential to help our students recover academically, access the mental health supports they need, and thrive in and out of the classroom,” the White House said in a release.

ZipRecruiter launched an online portal Wednesday — SchoolJobsNearMe.com — specifically tailored to K-12 education jobs, which schools, districts and states can use to list open roles for free. Indeed announced virtual hiring fairs for educators nationwide, and will allow participating groups to use their free suite of hiring tools to manage the hiring process from beginning to end. Handshake will host a nationwide virtual event in October to help college students learn about careers in education, from teaching roles to school mental health specialists.

“The shortage of talent in education is a national crisis that could hinder the next generation of Americans, our students,” Ian Siegel, CEO of ZipRecruiter, said to USA Today, which first reported on the announcement. "Our nation’s children depend on us and we must all rise to the occasion.”

In the public sector, the Secretaries of the Education and Labor Departments sent a letter to state and local education leaders urging them to take part in programs that can help increase teacher pay, including using funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan. The Labor Department is also committing more than $100 million to apprenticeship grants to expand programs that can grow the education workforce.

“Two of the most important actions states and districts can take to address these challenges are to provide affordable high-quality pathways into the profession and to ensure that the teaching profession offers a livable and competitive wage,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote, adding: “We are calling on states to take significant action and use federal, state, and local resources available to ensure that prospective teachers will not face economic challenges as they pursue and enter the teaching profession, so all students have access to a high-quality education and the educator workforce they need to succeed.”

Wednesday’s summit is expected to include Dr. Biden, Secretaries Walsh and Cardona, Ambassador Susan Rice, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, executives from ZipRecruiter, Handshake, and Indeed, as well as leaders from education groups like the American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and the Council of Chief State School Officers. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who chairs the National Governors Association, is also set to attend.

According to a recent survey from the Department of Education, the average American public school reported having 3.4 openings for teachers as of June 2022, with public schools expecting to fill an average of three teaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year. Sixty-two percent of public schools reported in June that they were concerned about filling staff vacancies.

Eighty-eight percent of public schools reported teacher and staff burnout was a concern during the 2021-22 school year, according to the survey.