WEST BEND, Wis. — The city of West Bend is taking a big step to make their riverwalk near downtown more modern.

In 2018, they completed a major overhaul on the east side of the river. The redevelopment created walking trails, green space and new sculptures.

Now, a similar style of redevelopment is taking place on the west side of the river. West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau said it was time for an update.

“It was last done in 1980 and is really tired and in need of total reconstruction,” said Shambeau. “We are excited about that project getting underway. It is a huge asset, the Milwaukee River, to our downtown and to the city as a whole.”

The redevelopment of the riverwalk is being welcomed by many downtown businesses who think it will attract more visitors to town.

Just a block off the river, Copper River Bar and Grill is celebrating their first full week in business. Tracey Serwatt owns the restaurant. He said knowing the river area would undergo improvements was a factor in his decision to open.

“Basically, as the riverwalk kept moving forward, we saw it was a great opportunity to invest in the community and open up a great, beautiful patio on the river and basically keep adding to the aesthetics of the riverwalk,” said Serwatt.

Serwatt said he hopes that having the riverwalk will attract more visitors from outside of the immediate West Bend area.

The downtown portion of the west side river redevelopment is expected to be completed in June 2023, with some additional construction taking place until 2024.

The project is being funded in part through a $2.6 million Neighborhood Investment Grant from the state of Wisconsin.