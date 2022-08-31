The way local governments and services run has changed drastically over generations. On a short break down by city hall, we caught up with Syracuse's Director of Digital Services Kelsey May.

"Ultimately, there was just something pulling me here," said May. "I knew that there was something waiting here that was bigger than me, that was bigger than everything."

Coming in from the private sector before the pandemic, it's been a unique and progressive time for May and the digital mission.

"So, it's a really exciting time to be in this administration," she added. "You know, we are very committed to completely transforming the way that constituents interact with city government."

That changes the experience from her office to well beyond the walls of city hall.

"Historically, government has been seen as way behind the private sector and kind of some of the market trends that exist. But ultimately, we are in a position now where we're trying to figure out how can we get ahead of that."

Everything from operations and services to hiring is getting modern attention and attitudes.

"As we were building out the city's first digital team, as we were building out an entirely new team in city hall, that we had a representative workforce," May said.

It's far from an inclusive office and minor web functions.

"We are seeking to transform every single inch of city government," May said. "You know, the Smart Cities Initiative is a really important piece of our technology agenda, transforming our back-office functions and our internal you know, employee systems, you know, ultimately anything that we do is business led but technology enabled."

May sees a bright future from the Salt City to the Empire State and beyond.

"I do believe that within the next 10 years," said May. "I tell my team all the time, I tell my colleagues all the time, specifically within Syracuse, we are at the start of something that I think is going to be massive."

With every day comes progress and while there are sure to be some hurdles along the way, that's alright.

"Digital transformation is seen as this very scary thing. There's a lot that goes into it from the organizational change readiness perspective," May said. "There's a lot that goes into it from a sustaining a technology perspective, as well as the hiring. And for everybody that is a leader or an aspiring leader in this space. All of these things are possible."

With many of the changes coming to the digital services in Syracuse, there's a focus on making sure that every resident has the ability and the basic understanding of technology to best serve to city in all aspects.​