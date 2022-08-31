RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A company in Asheboro is keeping clothes top-of-mind with innovative designs that change as a kid grows.

Back-to-school season is finally here, and parents have been shopping for backpacks, school supplies and of course clothes.

Some kids are always looking to change their styles, or outgrow what's inside their closets.

What You Need To Know Mom of three Morgan South helped launch clothing brand, Generation Joy this past spring



Her line features innovative designs that change as children grow



The brand is donating to No Kid Hungry during the back-to-school shopping season

Morgan South is the brand manager for Generation Joy. She has always had a passion for fashion. After years of working in different sectors of the retail industry, she helped launch Generation Joy this past spring.

South is a mom of three and knows how fast kids can grow. It's why her clothing has design features like extra length at the bottom of the pants.

"What we have done with our girls joggers, boys joggers and girls leggings, is we’ve made these a little longer, about two inches in the leg," South said. "So you can cuff them up or cuff them down and then you instantly get two more inches added to your pants, so you don’t have to go shopping and replace them.”

The clothing also features cooling fabrics, cover stitching and reversible construction to ensure that parents will enjoy the pieces as much as their children.​

A big mission for South is making sure her kids feel comfortable and confident in their clothes and in their own skin. It's important to her because her son was born with four fingers on one of his hands.

"Kids will innocently ask, 'Why does he have four fingers? Why does it look like that?' He doesn’t know any different, and I think to me that was really a cornerstone in developing what I wanted the messaging and the branding to come to life…was to kind of show the same inclusivity," South said.

That inclusivity matters to South, and it's why she tries to use her clothing platform to influence kids in a positive way. It's also why you can find empowering messages right on her clothes.

"We have one (shirt) that says girls can change the world, we have a dress that says radiate joy," South said. "So we really try to be positive and inspirational."

Because at the end of the day, South says it doesn’t matter what a child looks like. All she wants is for them to find comfort in what they put on, and in who they are.

"We want to be very inclusive, empowering, inspirational…in everything we say, do and design," South said.

During the back-to-school season, Generation Joy is donating some of its proceeds to nonprofit No Kid Hungry. It helps connect kids to school meals.

"We want to make an impact in every way possible," South said. "For the back-to-school season, we do offer at check out where you can actually roundup and donate your proceeds to No Kid Hungry."

