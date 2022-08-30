Starting Saturday, numerous items commonly used by skilled trade workers will be exempt from sales tax for the 2022 Florida Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday.

The holiday, which runs from Sept. 3-9, includes the following items:

Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less

Power tools selling for $300 or less

Work boots selling for $175 or less

Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less

Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less

Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less

Tool belts selling for $100 or less

Electrical voltage and testing equipment selling for $100 or less

Shop lights selling for $100 or less

Toolboxes selling for $75 or less

Hand tools selling for $50 or less

Safety glasses selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair)

Protective coveralls selling for $50 or less

Duffle bags or tote bags selling for $50 or less

LED flashlights selling for $50 or less

Work gloves selling for $25 or less

According to information from the Florida Department of Revenue, there is no limit on the number of tax-exempt items that can be purchased.

It also doesn't matter how the items are paid for, as long as they are purchased during the holiday. Using a gift card purchased before the holiday, for example, could still be used to purchased tax-exempt items, state officials said. A gift card purchased during the tax holiday, though, would not carry over the tax-exempt status for items purchased with it after the holiday has ended.

There are certain items that are explicitly excluded from the sales tax holiday.

"The 2022 Florida Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday does not apply to rentals of any eligible items, or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport," a Department of Revenue statement said.

In addition, the sales tax holiday period does not apply to the following items:

Toolboxes for vehicles selling for more than $300

Power tools selling for more than $300

Work boots selling for more than $175

Power tool batteries selling for more than $150

Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for more than $150

Industry textbooks and code books selling for more than $125

Tool belts selling for more than $100

Electrical voltage and testing equipment selling for more than $100

Shop lights selling for more than $100

Toolboxes selling for more than $75

Hand tools selling for more than $50

Safety glasses selling for more than $50 per pair

Protective coveralls selling for more than $50

Duffle bags or tote bags selling for more than $50

LED flashlights selling for more than $50

Work gloves selling for more than $25

If a tax-exempt item is sold as part of a package with items that are not exempt, sales tax will be paid on the full price of the package, state officials said.

Anyone with questions about the Florida Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday can contact the Department of Reveune at 850-488-6800.

For more information on this, and other Florida sales tax holidays, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website.