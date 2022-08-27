LOS ANGELES — Festival Chapín Los Angeles is taking place Aug. 27-28 at Lafayette Park. One of the restaurants taking part in the festival is Garnachas & Beer.
Owner Gabriela Sosa said the restaurant is a way to share her culture through her food.
