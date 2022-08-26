CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vendors of a shuttered flea market are close to selling their goods in a new location.

What You Need To Know

Vendors of a Charlotte open flea market sold their goods for years at the former Eastland Mall site until it was cleared for a revitalization project

The Central Market vendors are close to finalizing an agreement to host the market at a different site

The new site, which has 11 acres, is located in south Charlotte near Matthews

Up until earlier this year, Central Market vendors sold their goods at the former Eastland Mall site, which sat vacant for years.

According to a City of Charlotte spokesman, the vendors had a lease agreement with the city at the former Eastland Mall site to operate there and when the agreement expired, the city allowed them to remain at the site at no cost.

The vendors have not been able to sell their goods at that location since February.

Claudia Garcia, who sold household essentials at the market, and other vendors said police shut down the market without warning.

“We are hard-working people who deserve an opportunity,” Garcia said.

On Wednesday, a sign that read "public warning: this area is closing beginning 12/13/21" was posted along the perimeter of the site.

"We did well here, and we had an established business and suddenly everything crumbled,” Garcia said.

More than 60 acres of the site will become Eastland Yards, a mix of residential, retail and park projects. Earlier this month, city officials commemorated the project breaking ground.

To make ends meet, Garcia took another job for some time and tried selling her products elsewhere.

"Many of us have looked for other options, but it’s not the same,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she racked up credit card debt and has $10,000 worth of unsold merchandise.

Vendors and a group called Action NC have shared with the city the impact of the closure.

“I’m late on payments on my credit cards, and if this situation keeps going the same way, I’m not going to be able to pay my truck payment,” fruit vendor Jorge Castañeda said.

During a July city council meeting, Assistant City Manager Brent Cagle said the city wants to help.

“We remain committed to try to find a site,” Cagle said. "Financially, the vendors need support from the city re-establishing their business. We understand that and remain committed to that.”

According to Action NC, Councilman Tariq Bokhari helped the vendors find 11 acres in south Charlotte near Matthews, where the market would be for up to two years.

“It looks really good. It looks there’s a possibility of the vendors getting back to work by the middle of September, but it all depends how things go this week,” Action NC’s Immigration Justice Director Hector Vaca said.

The Central Market Association is negotiating the agreement, which will include table fees for vendors.

Garcia is happy to get back to business along with dozens of vendors.

"We are very excited to be able to start something new, together.” Garcia said.

Vaca said a decision will likely be released Monday. Then, information about details of the property owner, location and hours of operation will be released.

According to a city spokesman, the city initially offered financial assistance to offset costs of renting a site when the options required payment to use the property. However, he said this changed when the site in south Charlotte didn’t charge for usage.

Action NC and the vendors still plan to follow up with city staff to request the assistance offered before.

In the long run, Vaca said it would be ideal for vendors to return to Eastland Yards. He said the 20 acres Tepper Sports and Entertainment will no longer use for Charlotte FC’s headquarters and practice facility could be used by the vendors.

The Charlotte FC headquarters and practice facility will now be in south Charlotte.