WEST SENECA, N.Y. — New jobs and increased production are expected at Rosina Food Products now that a major expansion project is complete.
The company, best known for authentic Italian favorites, cut the ribbon on a new $73.2 facility in West Seneca.
New York state provided a $1.2 capital grant to help, which went toward construction and new equipment.
Empire State Development is also giving Rosina Foods up to $1 million in performance-based tax credits.
The expansion is expected to more than double production at the facility.
"We're very pleased that New York State and the Western New York Community has supported us doing this,” Russell Corigliano, Rosina Food president and CEO, said. “This facility really fulfills a longtime vision of where we though Rosina could eventually wind up or where we could be one day."
The new 105,000 sq. ft. facility is expected to produce more than 50 million pounds of food each year.