It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry.

“We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright.

On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open recreational marijuana dispensaries Thursday, Wright spoke at the Cannabis and Hemp Convention in Albany.

“They’re going to be the ones to open the doors and allow us to actually begin sales,” she said.

Out of the gate, state officials are planning to license about 100 applicants who have a cannabis-related conviction.

“We are very much focused on making sure that those who have been harmed by the disproportionate prohibition of cannabis are actually given access and an opportunity to succeed in this market,” she said.

Applicants must also have experience in running a successful business, and prove a significant presence in New York, such as property ownership.

“They’re poised. They’re ready. They’re existing businesses usually, and they’re already partners in the economic engine of New York state,” Wright said.

Listening closely to Wright's talk was Tanya Hotton and Jennifer Tzar.

“It’s a luxury cannabis concept,” Tzar said while describing their business plan.

Hotton and Tzar are from Hillsdale and New York City, respectively, and are anxious to explore the new market.

“I just went down the rabbit hole,” Hotton said. “I started to learn how good it is for your health, and it was really eye-opening.”

Tzar is fashion photographer, a career that has had its ups and downs after an arrest more than a decade ago for possessing 10 pounds of marijuana.

It’s that kind of life experience that makes her a perfect candidate for the unique application.

“I think it's amazing how they’re rolling it out,” Tzar said. “It's very thoughtful, very humane. They care about the environment, care about people. They want to keep the wealth within the community.”

There is no telling if/when their application could get approved, but they’re hopeful their business will help set the tone for the industry in New York.

“There is a lot of fear around the plant,” Hotton said. “And I think education is the most important key.”

Wright believes it’s people like this who will make the hemp and cannabis market a success in the Empire State.

“This is about us bringing an industry that can thrive,” she said. “Not to just have one moment in time.”