RALEIGH, N.C. — As the population grows, so do cities across North Carolina.

As more people move here, the landscapes are rapidly changing





The construction will affect the iconic Char-Grill in downtown Raleigh





The original building is going to be torn down, and the restaurant will move into a new high-rise

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2020, the Tar Heel State's population grew by more than 900,000.

And as more people come here, the landscapes are rapidly changing, meaning lots of new construction.

The construction is impacting the original Char-Grill in downtown Raleigh. It's been serving customers on Hillsborough Street since 1959.

Developers plan to convert the city block the building sits on. And the original Char-Grill will be torn down and put into the first floor of a high-rise

“I hate to see the old girl go, we are going to get run over by progress," Char-Grill co-owner Mahlon Aycock said. "We are in a wonderful location here with all of the colleges and the Triangle. There was bound to be growth, so we got to grow with it.”

Co-owners Aycock and Ryon Wilder have been in business together for 47 years. They first met at Atlantic Christian College, when they were in the same fraternity.

"(Aycock) asked … 'What are you gonna do when you get out of school?' and I said, 'Well, I think I would like to open up a drive-thru hamburger place.' And he said, ‘You know, I think I'd like to be in the restaurant business,''' Wilder said.

So the duo teamed up and rented the Char-Grill on Hillsborough Street in 1975, eventually buying it and becoming the owners.

They know customers are sad to see the original building go. But Aycock and Wilder say their products are going to stay the same.

"We are not going to change any of our basic things," Aycock said. "It (the construction) is to be able to serve our customers in the future the way we need to be able to serve them."

There is not a date yet for when it the original building will be knocked down, because the area is still is the process of being rezoned.​

"I think we are going to do something really special in this building that our fans ... will be really excited about."