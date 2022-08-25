JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina ice cream truck owner and operator is dealing with pandemic-related issues in business, while still trying to serve her community the cold treats they love.

Every Wednesday, there is a jingle that can be heard before it's seen on a neighborhood street in Johnston County. It's a sound that takes us back to our youth.

It comes from Adi Klein's white ice cream truck, stamped with a menu of pre-packaged ice cream favorites and a sticker that reads, "All you need is ice cream."

Klein's business, NC Ice Cream, has two trucks serving in the Triangle area.

"I love this neighborhood, great people. These days the technology I believe keeps a lot of people inside, and it's really not what it used to be, where the kids are playing inside," Klein said.

But the soundtrack of her truck is what brings this small neighborhood street in Benson to life. It's been that way for 15 years, since Klein started driving her truck.

"You get to know everybody and everybody knows your name. It's a part of the extended family. It's very special," Klein said.

Being in the industry for over a decade, Klein has seen the changes and felt the challenges.

"It is kinda stressful. It's harder now to buy wholesale. They're closing locations. The place I go to now, they have people from Greensboro and Fayetteville. They recently started coming because they closed the location over there. I met people who drive even further from that from the beach, from South Carolina, just to get inventory," Klein said.

Klein says last summer, most retailers were sold out of the popular Spongebob treat. Sometimes, customers who want a certain item that Klein is sold out off end up not making a purchase.

Inflation is also making its mark.

"The ice cream prices went up three times already since last year," Klein said.

While she's had to increase her prices, she still is holding onto her dollar menu.

"I used to have seven items, now I am down to three," Klein said.

Saving money where she can, Klein opted to stop paying to advertise her website.

"Before COVID, I would spend $500 a month just to promote it," Klein said.

She also had plans to start making and selling her own ice cream, which would turn a bigger profit.

"I had such big plans. I wanted to make my own ice cream, I had a really nice business plan. Everything was uncertain, and I feel now, especially, it was the right decision to wait," Klein said.

While she loves driving around the neighborhoods that have become her community, Klein says special events and private parties are a huge source of revenue. But lately, she's had to turn away potential bookings.

"It can get to a point where I feel uncomfortable giving the quote. Let's say I have to drive to Durham or somewhere far, the gas is just such a big impact on the client," Klein said.

Despite these roadblocks, Klein says it's her consistency and loyal customers that keep her business going.

"I don't do new neighborhoods anymore. Every Monday I'm here, same time, same schedule and everybody is ready for me. It's become a routine. I hardly make new routes or come up with new things. You can't overdo it," Klein said.

Klein says she can see why these challenges are deterring people from starting in the ice cream truck industry, or why some are closing up their trucks.

"I know that I am not gonna stop. I think I am going to find a way around stuff, because I really like what I do. I can see people not staying though," Klein said. "Besides the fact that it can be a very profitable business, there are downfalls."