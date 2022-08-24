WEST ALLIS, Wis. — You can most likely find Kyonna Michelle Gray at work in one of her many offices.

She owns several businesses, including a prenatal company. She also sells cars, bounce house rentals, owns a child care business for children with special needs and helps others start their own business. Another business of Grays is Men to Millionaire Mentorship, where she helps teens and adults get back on track.

“I take those men and I turn their life around and we do entrepreneurship from start to finish and I help them open their business,” said Gray. “I help them every step of the way.”

Gray is motivated to succeed. She wasn’t always this driven.

“All of this streamed from one bad event I’ve had,” said Gray. “I was in a car accident that took my mobility for about six to seven weeks. My job would not cover my medical expenses, so when I get back on my feet, I’m going to go extra hard.”

She said it’s not easy being a female, Black entrepreneur. That’s why she appreciated her help from her old teacher, Ruben Hopkins, who is now a mentor. He’s the CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for Black business owners.

“This man has been there from day one,” said Gray. “He has no problem showing up. He walked me through processes I thought was over.”

Hopkins said he created the organization 13 years ago because of the need for economic development in the Black community.

“The mission is to make Black people the largest employer of Black people,” said Hopkins. “In order to do that, we need to create a lot more businesses in our community.”

There’s more than 900 members in Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce. The membership helps business owners like Gray with networking, education, workshops and more. While August is National Black Business Month, he encourages his members to treat it like every month.

“We’re Black every day,” said Hopkins. “I know the whole concept is around trying to highlight it and elevate it, but we’re Black every day. So I tell people everyday get after it and go out and compete. But again, trying to compete, you have to have resources.”

Hopkins describes Gray as a flower growing through concrete because of how rare her passion and drive to succeed is. He hopes other entrepreneurs can take notes from her to help build the Black business community throughout Wisconsin.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, click here.