A federal judge in Texas late on Tuesday temporarily blocked guidance from the Biden administration mandating that emergency care must include abortion services if a mother's life is in jeopardy.

Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act doesn't require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law



U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance, finding that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act “is silent as to abortion"



U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix ruled the Department of Health and Human Services guidance is “unauthorized."

The July 11 guidance cites the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) and requires that emergency medical care be provided to pregnant patients regardless of ability to pay or state bans on the procedure.

Texas law now outlaws abortion in most circumstances. On July 2, the Texas Supreme Court, at the urging of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, cleared the way for a nearly century-old abortion law to take effect in the state. Texas also has a trigger law banning abortion in the wake of the fall of Roe v. Wade that is set to take effect on Thursday.

The guidance was issued July 11 of this year and states, “all patients — including pregnant women and others experiencing pregnancy loss — have access to the full rights and protections for emergency medical care afforded under the law.”

The judge’s ruling only bars enforcement of the HHS guidance in Texas.

“Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said upon issuance of the guidance in July. “Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services, and that federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care.”

The lawsuit against HHS and Becerra over the guidance was filed by Paxton on July 14 and claims it would force Texas hospitals and doctors to break state law and risk licensure.

BREAKING: Another win against Biden. I recently sued Biden to block his attempt to use HHS regs to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic. Last night, the court ruled in favor of Texas! A WIN for mothers, babies, & the TX healthcare industry. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 24, 2022

"Since the statute is silent on the question, the Guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child," the judge's order reads. “Nor can it, in doing so, create a conflict with state law where one does not exist. The Guidance was thus unauthorized.”

