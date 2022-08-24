MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is under new leadership. Former City of Milwaukee Chief Equity Officer Nikki Purvis took over as CEO earlier this month.

During her first few weeks on the job, Purvis has taken time to talk with local Black-owned businesses. She said she aims to explore how businesses in the area have grown and to change perceptions people may have about Black-owned businesses.

“The largest challenge is always providing access to capital. There is also this perception that Black businesses are just not capable of providing quality work,” said Purvis. “It is important for me to ensure we are changing the narrative and highlighting the successful Black businesses that exist in this city.”

Purvis said a major goal in her now role is ensuring new businesses have access to funding so they can grow. In addition, Purvis will oversee the expansion of a co-working space at the chamber’s headquarters.

“We want to make sure the business owners have access to that space. In addition, we do have a local entrepreneur that will be occupying our coffee stand, so [we’re] excited about that,” said Purvis.

While Purvis realizes many challenges still exist for Wisconsin’s Black-owned businesses, she said it has been inspiring to see their focus on continual growth.

“For me, what I have seen is this energy for people to transition from a hobby to a passion and understanding that there are resources available for them to be able to do that,” said Purvis.

There are nearly 400 businesses around the state that are members of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.