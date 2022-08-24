MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Fire Department has a new certification that may help property owners save money.

The certification from the nonprofit Insurance Services Office (ISO) recognizes the fire department as an ISO Class 1 — the highest rating a department can get.

The Melbourne Fire Department is the first in Brevard County to receive this distinction.

Insurance companies use the information to rate a community’s protection against fire loss, and it can lead to property owners saving money on their insurance premiums.

They are now top one percent in the nation, and top 10 percent in Florida.

The department’s response times have nearly cut in half.

“So other businesses that may want to come to the city of Melbourne, they may reap the benefit of having a lower cost on their insurance, than other communities they choose to go to because of our ISO classification,” Melbourne Fire Department Chief Chuck Bogle said.

The department has been working to improve response times, equipment, telecommunications and access to fire hydrants since their last evaluation in 2016.