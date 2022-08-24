EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The best restaurants are the ones that make you feel right at home. In East Rochester, it's a milestone anniversary for Donna Perlo who’s been dishing out Italian favorites for 21 years.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone restaurateur Donna Perlo doesn’t know. She greets just about everyone through the door at Perlo’s by name. She’s been at it for more than two decades.

What You Need To Know Donna Perlo is celebrating 21 years in business



She hopes customers feel a part of her family every night at Perlo’s



Perlo's is open for dinner seven days a week at 202 N. Washington St. in East Rochester

“I just really surround myself with good people because it really takes a huge amount of good employees and loyal employees to make it all go together,” said Donna.

From the pasta, seafood and everything and anything prepared parm or French style, she makes sure your belly is full and that you feel right at home here.

“I wanted it to feel like my mother’s house on a Sunday.” That’s what Donna Perlo has done with help from a loyal and hardworking staff at her Perlo’s Restaurant in East Rochester. They’ve been dishing out Italian favorites for 21 years. @SPECNews1ROC #womeninbusiness #restaurant pic.twitter.com/20KFV4k8If — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 25, 2022

“There are certain people who come in every Monday or come in every Tuesday and there is a different group on Wednesday and the golf groups come in,” said Donna. “I wanted it to feel like my mother’s house on a Sunday.”

Every dish on the menu is named after loyal patrons like the Joe, Tony, Frank and Charlie's pizza. They eat here three times a week ever since Perlo’s opened.

“Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, “said Tony. “It is just friendly and you can come any way you want to be dressed. The food is excellent."

Top sellers at Perlo’s: chicken parm, chicken French and lobster French. People celebrate milestones here. Janet is celebrating her 89th birthday with family from Albany. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/jFpIid6sEM — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 25, 2022

The pandemic sure threw a wrench in it for so many in the restaurant business, but the crew kept it together. Rising food costs are a challenge, but Perlo is determined to keep dishing it out.

“It’s is all about the people and the customers. A full house always makes me happy,” said Perlo.

Service runs deep in the Perlo family around Rochester. Donna’s brother owns 101-year-old family-owned Fioravanti Florist on Clifford Ave. 🌹 and her son Aaron owns Silver Iguana, 🦎 Dragonfly Tavern and the Bug Jar in ROC. Donna’s a gem. Customers love her. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/isIGzLjRkT — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 25, 2022

The entire Perlo family has been in the service business in Rochester for decades. Donna's brother Wayne owns 101-year-old Fioravanti Florist on Clifford Avenue and her son Aaron owns the Silver Iguana, Dragonfly Tavern and the Bug Jar in Rochester. Perlo's is open for dinner seven days a week at 202 N. Washington St. in East Rochester.