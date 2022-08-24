SUAMICO, Wis. — After working a couple years as an accountant, Brady DeBeukelar changed his job to making beer.

The senior brewer at Ahnapee Brewery hasn’t looked back.

“Every day feels like a new science experiment,” he said while brewing a batch of Hazy IPA. “It’s kind of a mixture of fun and science.”

DeBeukelar and others in the beer industry have worked through a list of challenges and shortages over the past three years. From a pandemic-induced shutdown to shortages of glass bottles and aluminum cans.

“Having to deal with the glass shortage, we had to get an entire semi of glass and find a place to put it in here,” he said. “Now with the CO2, we’re trying to do a few different things to conserve CO2 or utilize it the best possible way.”

Availability of carbon dioxide is the latest item in short supply. The gas gives beer its carbonation and is used to force it out of kegs and into taps.

Ahnapee owner and brewer, Nick Calaway, said he can still get Co2 — but it costs more.

“It’s a 30-50% increase, which is significant. It’s not anything to sneeze at,” he said. “Hopefully it will stabilize and we won’t have to raise prices.”

Despite price increases, Calaway is just happy to still have access to the gas.

“For right now, luckily, we’re able to get CO2, which is the most important thing,” he said. “It’s something that we just have to deal with. If it wasn’t this it’s going to be something else. If it wasn’t cardboard increases, it would be, ‘You can’t get this or that.’”

DeBeukelar takes pride in seeing people drinking the beer he helps make, and seeing people wear clothing with the brewery’s name on it.

“It’s really rewarding to have that kind of feedback and it see it around town for sure,” he said.