NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September.

In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate the state’s first crop of legal marijuana for recreational use. It’s finally harvest time.

In a Newark greenhouse, a summer harvest is a sea of green, literally and figuratively.

“Our first crop came out well,” said Jeremy Jimenez, co-founder of Honest Pharm Co. “We're really happy with it.”

Honest Pharm Co has one of the first 53 licenses New York state handed out to growers to legally cultivate cannabis.

“So to be a part of this new frontier in New York state is just amazing,” said Jimenez. “We're looking forward to the big opportunities that are coming forward.”

Before Jimenez jumped into New York’s legal marijuana business with partner Jon Callahan, they grew hemp at the Newark facility, for CBD products. Both have been involved in the hemp and cannabis industry in other states, including Colorado. Jimenez is a Newark native.

“It was a little bit of a change from growing hemp,” said Callahan. “But it is the same plant, so it isn't that hard.”

A greenhouse on the property has extensive surveillance and security measures in place. In the spring, thousands of plants were planted, which by mid-summer were ready for harvest. Now, thousands more plants are starting to grow, as the marijuana plants which have been harvested are in various states of process for eventual sale and use.

“It is definitely an opportunity,” said Callahan. “They say that [New York] is going to be the largest market in the United States. So we're excited to be a part of that.”

The state has rigorous testing and packaging standards for marijuana. Honest Pharm Co’s product is ready to be sold to dispensaries as soon as they are fully licensed. Something which, in New York, hasn’t happened just yet. Still, many stores are already selling without a license, and the state Office of Cannabis Management has started to crack down on them. Legal pot is a new frontier.

“So you can't really just have this perfect roadmap right off the rip,” said Callahan. “It's going to take time."

Callahan and Jimenez say they’re willing to help out growers and sellers who want to do it legally. It’s a new New York industry with big possibilities.

“There's a good hype around THC now and the stigma’s kind of gone,” said Callahan. “So it's exciting to be in.”