CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city council voted unanimously to approve social districts this week.

What You Need To Know No social districts are currently in place in Charlotte



Districts interested will need to be individually approved by city council and the ABC Commission



Some residents want sustainable, reusable cups to be used rather than single-use plastics

Social districts will allow customers to carry alcohol around outside within a designated area and time.

The vote does not immediately create any social districts. Those who have interest in creating a district will need Charlotte City Council and the ABC Commission to approve requests.

Nancy Pierce, who lives in Charlotte, supports the social districts. She also supports creating a system that protects the environment from more single-use plastic waste.

"I would like to see the city lay on top of that, that no district may use disposable cups, and ideally no disposable food containers," Pierce said.

Pierce has been a journalist and photographer for more than 40 years. Occasionally, she photographs piles of trash she sees stacking up in local creeks.

"Anything I do is a drop in the bucket. I think that's why I photograph stuff," Pierce said. "I mean, I'll photograph 50 square feet of just trash, and there is no way I can make a dent in it by picking it up. It has to stop at the source."

Charlotte City Council will have to approve the labeled containers used in a social district.

Pierce said she hopes the city will rule out single-use plastics as districts apply on a case-by-case basis, if it is not included in the original ordinance.

She suggested a possible solution could be having customers put money down to get sturdy, reusable cups. She said the customer could later be refunded when they return the cup.

Right now, the new city ordinance only prohibits glass containers.